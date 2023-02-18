While Dry January helps some people detox their bodies from the excesses of December, there's a holiday this month that will help those who love to celebrate or simply wind down with a glass or a bottle of wine. It is called National Drink Wine Day (NDWD), which is observed on Feb. 18 every year.

NDWD was established some 16 years ago by Todd McCalla, an entrepreneur who splits his time between Tennessee and Arizona. What's surprising is McCalla hasn't ever sold wine, and he doesn't own a brewery, either. He only has friends who sell the drink. McCalla has no direct involvement in the wine industry, so the fact that he started a national holiday that has to do with wine is quite astounding.

McCalla works in real estate. Considering this fact and adding it up with all the wine-guzzling that takes place in Netflix's "Selling Sunset" and its spin-off shows where agents host open house events with lots and lots of bottles and fancy food to attract buyers, it sort of checks out.

Going back to NDWD, the following are a few interesting facts related to it, which can be used to impress the ones drinking with you. (Courtesy: The Drinks Business, Statista, Bucks County Herald and The Black Label)