National Geographic has revealed its annual list of the "Best of the World" travel destinations for 2025, highlighting locations that prioritize fun, culture, and discovery. The announcement came Tuesday, showcasing a mix of lesser-known and iconic spots around the world.

Nathan Lump, the editor-in-chief of National Geographic, emphasized a return to joy in travel amid global challenges.

"We wanted to lean into the excitement of discovery," Lump told CNN, explaining that the 2025 picks reflect a need for travelers to reconnect with what makes travel exciting and enriching.

One of the standout picks is Guadalajara, Mexico. Known for its lively mariachi festival, the city comes alive every August and September with performances from over 500 bands. The festival fills public squares and venues like the Teatro Degollado, creating a joyful atmosphere. Lump remarked, "The streets come alive with music, and that's going to bring a lot of joy."

In the U.S., Boise, Idaho, returns to the spotlight with the revival of its Jaialdi festival, a celebration of Basque culture. After a decade-long hiatus, the 2025 edition will feature street parties, music performances, and unique competitions like wood-chopping and wagon-lifting.

At the other end of the experience spectrum is Italy's Cenobitic monasteries, offering visitors a chance for a peaceful and introspective retreat. These monasteries, dating back to the Middle Ages, welcome visitors regardless of religious background for a soulful stay.

The 2025 list also includes some well-known destinations with fresh attractions. Bangkok, Thailand, is spotlighted for its restoration efforts at Wat Chaiwatthanaram, a 17th-century Buddhist temple. Unlike the often-crowded Angkor Wat, this site offers a quieter, more spiritual experience, according to Lump.

Even globally popular destinations like Los Angeles have made the list, thanks to exciting developments in the art world. One highlight is the transformation of Crenshaw Boulevard, featuring works from over 100 Black artists. While the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is set to open in 2026, L.A.'s art world is already buzzing with new community spaces and exhibitions.

For travelers seeking more remote destinations, Haida Gwaii in British Columbia is a cultural immersion experience like no other. The islands are home to the Indigenous Haida people, and visitors can engage in activities like whale-watching and meeting local artists.

In India, the Suru Valley in Ladakh is becoming a rock-climbing hotspot. It culminates in the Suru Outdoor Fest, held annually in August and September. Guatemala's Volcán de Fuego also made the list, offering an active adventure for those interested in volcano hiking.

For those interested in slow travel, Malaysia's Eastern & Oriental Express luxury train is back in service. The "Wild Malaysia" route offers wildlife experiences, including learning about critically endangered species like the Malayan tiger. Lump noted that many travelers are seeking a slower, more meaningful way to connect with nature, saying, "There's a lot to be said for stepping outside of fast-paced life and just slowing down."