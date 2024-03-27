NBC News parted ways with former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday, just days after hiring her as a paid political analyst.

Her appointment ignited controversy within the network, as top television anchors expressed strong opposition, citing her involvement in efforts to undermine the integrity of the 2020 election and her history of criticizing the press.

Just four days earlier, the network had made headlines by announcing McDaniel's appointment, touting her as a valuable addition to provide "expert insight and analysis" on political matters.

However, the network's on-air personalities, particularly those affiliated with MSNBC, expressed strong dissent, arguing that McDaniel's previous advocacy for former President Donald Trump's attacks on the media and claims of election fraud rendered her unsuitable for a role within their news divisions.

NBC delivered the news of its course correction to its employees before informing McDaniel, according to The Washington Post.

McDaniel expressed surprise at the backlash surrounding her hiring and the subsequent handling of the matter by NBC.

In a memo to staff, NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde said that "there was no doubt that the last several days had been difficult for the News Group."

"After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor," he said, adding, "I want to personally apologize to our team members who felt we let them down. While this was a collective recommendation by some members of our leadership team, I approved it and take full responsibility for it."

McDaniel spent Tuesday interviewing attorneys in anticipation of a potential legal dispute with NBC. Creative Artists Agency, the talent agency responsible for negotiating McDaniel's agreement with NBC, also terminated its relationship with her, CNN reported.

McDaniel stepped down from her role as head of the RNC only recently amid pressure from Trump.

During her tenure as RNC chair, she was reportedly involved in a phone call in 2020, where she pressured officials in Michigan to refrain from certifying the vote in the Detroit area, where Joe Biden held a substantial lead. McDaniel urged the officials not to sign the certification, assuring them of legal support, stating, "We will get you attorneys."

Despite the election results being confirmed, McDaniel persistently said at the time that the election was plagued by issues and had cast doubt on the legitimacy of Biden's victory.