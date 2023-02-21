KEY POINTS The suspect allegedly exchanged contact numbers with the victim at a gas station

A 24-year-old North Carolina man allegedly kidnapped a woman and told her he wanted to kill her and mutilate her dead body "for the thrill."

Hunter Chase Nance allegedly exchanged contact numbers with a woman at a gas station. He reportedly picked her up later and took her to his house in China Grove, which is about 35 miles northeast of Charlotte, local outlet WBTV reported.

Upon reaching his house, Nance allegedly locked the door and attacked the unidentified woman using a knife, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office stated.

Nance allegedly said he was interested in cannibalism and threatened to mutilate the woman's dead body and display it to people driving by afterward, Fox News reported.

The woman allegedly managed to escape Nance's home. She was seen staggering down the street by neighbors, who then called 911, according to police.

The residents of the small town were left shocked.

"It's unbelievable," Paula Fullbright, Nance's next-door neighbor, told the local outlet.

"I mean obviously it could have ended up worse," she added. "Thank God the girl was strong enough to fight him off and get away. Honestly, I've had thoughts go across my mind, 'What if he tried to break in my house and get one of my daughters?' That's terrible that I even have that thought, I wish I hadn't, but that is the reality of it right now."

Richard Dawson, another neighbor, told the outlet that the incident brought "fear" to the community.

"You don't know who you're living next to anymore," he said.

Nance is currently facing charges of false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, and first-degree kidnapping.

He is being held under a $600,000 bond.