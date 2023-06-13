KEY POINTS NCT Dream is slated to release a new album titled "ISTJ" on July 17

NCT Dream's long-awaited comeback is almost here.

SM Entertainment announced Tuesday that the third sub-unit of the South Korean group NCT will be returning with a new album, titled "ISTJ," on July 17, according to South Korean media outlet E-Daily Star.

The upcoming record will have 10 songs, including a main track of the same name.

Ahead of the release of "ISTJ," the group will drop a pre-release track titled "Broken Melodies" Monday at 6 p.m. KST.

This comes over a year after NCT Dream released its second full-length album, "Glitch Mode," in March 2022.

The album sold about 1.4 million album copies during the first week of its release, making the group the artist with the second-highest first-week sales ever on the Hanteo music chart at the time, Soompi reported. The album included the lead single "Buffering."

Following the release of their second album, the group also dropped a repackaged album titled "Beat Box," which featured a number of new tracks in addition to the 11 that were originally released in "Glitch Mode." Some of the tracks included "Sorry Heart," "On The Way," "To My First" and "Fire Alarm," among others. It was released in May last year.

In December 2022, NCT Dream released its sixth mini album "Candy," which reportedly sold over 2 million copies.

The group's total album sales last year reportedly crossed 5.61 million copies, making them one of the most successful K-pop groups of 2022.

NCT Dream debuted under SM Entertainment in 2016. The group was composed of the youngest members of the mega-group NCT, which stands for "Neo Culture Technology" and consists of 20 members. Other sub-units of the boy band include NCT U, NCT 127, WayV and NCT DoJaeJung.

NCT Dream originally had a rotational graduation system, where members would leave after turning 20 years old. But the group was later declared a fixed unit.

In April, NCT Dream embarked on its first-ever U.S. headlining tour, "The Dream Show 2: In A Dream," performing in arenas and venues in New Jersey's Newark, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and more.