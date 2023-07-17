KEY POINTS Fans discovered that ZEROBASEONE member Sung Han-bin was a backup dancer for BTS and Wanna One

Han-bin confirmed on "KStar Next Door" that he worked as a backup dancer

Han-bin recently sang a cover of BTS' "Take Two" alongside bandmate Park Gun-wook

ZEROBASEONE member Sung Han-bin is garnering a lot of attention online after the K-pop community discovered some of his pre-debut videos and found that he was once a backup dancer for BTS.

As part of the rookie group's debut promotions, the 23-year-old leader and his fellow bandmate Park Gun-wook recently appeared on JTBC's "K-909" where they were challenged to cover the latest K-pop hits within 99 seconds.

A clip of the pair singing BTS' "Take Two," which was uploaded by Twitter pop culture account @AboutMuiscYT, caught the attention of social media users and received praise for "serving vocals."

Gunwook and Hanbin of ZEROBASEONE showcase vocals while singing 'Take Two' by BTS.pic.twitter.com/7UzKUYYQoW — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) July 16, 2023

But several social media users noticed that Han-bin was a familiar face and shared that he was a backup dancer for some of the biggest names in the K-pop industry, including international superstars BTS and now-disbanded pop boy group Wanna One.

"Sung [Han-bin], who sang the first line was a BTS' backup dancer in 2019 back then, he's now a main dancer of [ZEROBASEONE], and the other one is [ZEROBASEONE's] main rapper Park [Gun-wook]," one user wrote on Twitter, attaching an old video on Han-bin dancing behind J-Hope and Suga during BTS' "Dionysus" performance at the 2019 Melon Music Awards.

Sung hanbin, who sang the first line was a BTS' backup dancer in 2019 back then, he's now a main dancer of Zerobaseone, and the other one is Zerobaseone's Main rapper Park Gunwook https://t.co/hiX94IIJ0A pic.twitter.com/aBmdLmBqGm — desu (@itboybeen) July 16, 2023

"HANBIN WAS A BTS BACKUP DANCER?!" another user wrote alongside screenshots of the rookie idol from the same performance.

HANBIN WAS A BTS BACKUP DANCER?! pic.twitter.com/VfkgKrZEmH — aria⁷🐰🎰 (@page_beomkai) July 11, 2023

"I just found out that Sung [Han-bin] has danced with BTS," a third user said on TikTok, sharing a compilation video of Han-bin's old stage performances with both BTS and Wanna One.

The TikTok video, which garnered over 90,000 views and 13,500 likes, was flooded with comments from ZEROBASEONE fans — known as ZEROSE — who expressed how proud they were that he finally debuted as a K-pop idol.

"You worked so hard [Han-bin], now do live your dreams," one user wrote.

Another commented, "From backup dancer to main character of the show."

"The real hard work pays off," a third user said.

ZEROBASEONE's Kim Ji-woong, Ricky, Zhang Hao, Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Gun-wook, and Han Yu-jin appeared on "KStar Next Door" right before they officially debuted on July 10 with their first mini album, "Youth In The Shade."

In the episode, Han-bin confirmed that he was a backup dancer for BTS and Wanna One.

The host, Jonathan, then requested that he perform an updated version of the dance, which the ZEROBASEONE member immediately granted.

and when hanbin said "bts sunbaenims, i grew up well" 🥹pic.twitter.com/c1odKMxqfr — ro (@minggurie) July 16, 2023

"BTS, I grew up well," Han-bin said right after his performance, as seen in a clip uploaded by Twitter user @minggurie.

Check out the full episode of "KStar Next Door" below to get to know more about ZEROBASEONE.