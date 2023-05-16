KEY POINTS 4 officers from the Farmington Police Department confronted the suspect

The suspect was killed on the scene, police said

Authorities are yet to identify the victims and their ages

At least four people were killed, including a suspect, and several others suffered injuries in a chaotic shooting that took place in Farmington, New Mexico on Monday.

Farmington Police officers responding to 911 reports of shots fired at 10:57 a.m. along North Dustin near Ute Street reached the scene to find an 18-year-old man "actively firing" on people in the neighborhood, NBC News reported.

The 18-year-old shooter, who is yet to be identified, appeared to be firing at victims at random, police said. The gunman used at least three weapons, including an AR-style rifle, hitting around six houses and three cars in the shooting.

"There were no schools, no churches, no individuals targeted," Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said, adding the shooter seemed to be firing at what "entered his head."

The suspect was then "confronted and killed on the scene," police said in an update on Facebook.

"We have four officers from the Farmington Police Department that confronted the subject," Deputy Police Chief Baric Crum said, according to NBC. "They were able to stop his actions at that time."

At least six people sustained injuries, including two officers - one from Farmington police and the other being a member of the state police. Both officers received treatment and are believed to be in stable condition.

The conditions of other injured victims remained unclear at the time. Authorities are yet to identify the victims and their ages. "It's just a devastating day," Hebbe said. "It appears to be completely random. There was no targeting of specific victims that we can identify at this stage."

The Farmington Police Department, New Mexico State Police and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene and began investigating to determine a motive behind the shooting.

"The event is difficult to understand, how something like this happens," Hebbe said, adding, "But we are doing the best that we can to piece through (evidence), and talk with family members of the suspect to piece through what was going on and determine a motive."

Police also confirmed there were no other known threats at the time.

In response to the shooting, a number of schools went into lockdown Monday, including Apache and McKinley Elementary Schools, the Farmington Schools Central Kitchen and the CATE Center, as per an alert issued by Farmington Municipal School District on its Facebook page. The lockdowns were lifted at around 1:05 p.m. and students were released to their homes.

"Anybody that has additional information, whether it be eye witness information or video information, or whatever it may be, if you feel its pertinent, we ask that you call dispatch at 505-334-6622," Crum said. "Provide them with that information so that we can continue this investigation and provide all of the relevant facts."

Meanwhile, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement, expressing sadness over the incident and thanking the police for a prompt response.

"I am deeply upset by the tragic violence that unfolded today in Farmington. I am praying for the families of the victims, the wounded and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy," she said in a statement. "I'm also grateful for the quick response by law enforcement. My administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible."