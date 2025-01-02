The suspect in the tragic New Year's Day truck attack in New Orleans is credited his military background for shaping him professionally in a recently resurfaced video.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar introduces himself as a Texas-based property manager and real estate agent in the video, promoting his services. In an office featuring a few pieces of art and a poster that says "discipline," he says he spent 10 years as a human resources and IT specialist in the military.

"I learned the meaning of great service and what it means to be responsive and take everything seriously," Jabbar says of his service. "Dotting i's and crossing t's to make sure everything goes off without a hitch."

Jabbar, 42, is accused of intentionally driving a truck into a crowd of revelers in New Orleans, killing several people and injuring dozens. Military records confirm that Jabbar served in the U.S. Army for 13 years, including a deployment to Afghanistan.

In the video, he identifies himself as a manager at Blue Meadow Properties LLC, a company whose license expired in 2022, WLFI reported. Public records show that his real estate sales agent license lapsed in February 2023.

Law enforcement officials, including the FBI and Harris County deputies, continue to investigate the incident.

Originally published by Latin Times.