Police said 10 people were killed and more than 35 injured when a man sped down a New Orleans street packed with New Year's revelers in what the mayor described as a terrorist incident.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Bourbon Street. Police said the man drove around barriers in a pickup truck and accelerated into the crowd.

"It was intentional behavior," Anne Kirkpatrick, New Orleans Police Superintendent. "This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could."

The man then allegedly crashed his pickup truck and started shooting. Two police officers were hit. They were reported to be in stable condition.

The FBI was taking over the investigation. They said it was not a terrorist event but FBI Assistant Special Agent Alethea Duncan said that an improvised explosive device was found at the scene.

The suspect was killed after a firefight with police, the Associated Press reported citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

Another news update was scheduled for later in the morning.

The college football Sugar Bowl was scheduled to take place later in the day. The city is also hosting the Super Bowl next month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.