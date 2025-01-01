The New Orleans Police Superintendent says a man who plowed a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street was "hellbent" on creating carnage.

10 people were killed and dozens injured in the mass casualty event that took place around 3:15 a.m.

Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick updated information on the mass casualty event at an early Wednesday morning news conference.

"Last night, we had over 300 officers out here and because of the intentional mindset of this perpetrator, who went around our barricades in order to conduct this, he was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did," Kirkpatrick said.

The driver then crashed his truck and opened fire. Two police officers were hit. They were listed in stable condition.

The FBI was taking over the investigation. They said it was not a terrorist event but FBI Assistant Special Agent Alethea Duncan said that an improvised explosive device was found at the scene.

The suspect was killed after a firefight with police, the Associated Press reported citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

Another news update was scheduled for later in the morning.

The college football Sugar Bowl was scheduled to take place later in the day. The city is also hosting the Super Bowl next month.