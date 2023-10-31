New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced $75 million in additional resources to fight hate crimes and bias in the state. The announcement comes after an increase in those incidents after the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on Oct. 7.

Local law enforcement agencies will have $50 million in available funds for use in technology and equipment to help solve and prevent crimes. And $25 million in grants will be added to the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes (SCAHC) program, which helps nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, museums and day care centers that may be vulnerable to hate crimes and bias.

"Let me be clear: We cannot allow hate and intimidation to become normalized," Hochul said in a live streamed announcement. "You can vigorously oppose Israel's response following the attack on their people, but still be vigorously opposed to terrorism, Hamas, antisemitism and hate in all of its forms."

Hochul, who visited Israel after the terrorist attacks, met with students at Cornell University, in Ithaca, N.Y., on Monday. The FBI is investigating antisemitic threats against Cornell students over the weekend.

The governor said a person of interest is now in custody.

Hochul also said she appointed Judge Jonathan Lippman to review the policies and procedures of the City University of New York (CUNY) related to antisemitism and discrimination. The findings of the independent review are expected in the Spring.