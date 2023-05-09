KEY POINTS NewJeans is now the fastest K-pop act to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify

The feat comes only 219 days after their formal debut in July 2022

NewJeans have six tracks on the platform, including singles "OMG" and "Ditto"

NewJeans continues to break records, less than a year after the band's formal debut.

On March 8, the South Korean girl group — composed of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein — became the fastest K-pop artist to achieve 1 billion streams on Spotify, according to the Guinness World Records.

The achievement comes just 219 days after they debuted in July 2022 under Ador — a South Korea-based independent entertainment label under Hybe. They currently have a total of six songs on the streaming platform: "Attention," "Hurt," "Hype Boy," "Cookie," "Zero, "Ditto" and "OMG."

"OMG" and "Ditto" are the band's most streamed tracks, accumulating a total of at least 625.6 million streams combined by March. "OMG" is NewJeans' top track, having over 320 million streams on Spotify as of press time.

The rookie group surpassed Blackpink's Lisa's record, among all K-pop acts, of 411 days from October 2022. BTS member Jungkook broke the solo artist record within 409 days on March 27.

NewJeans immediately became a global sensation following its debut and has become known for its refreshing concept — inspired by Y2K fashion and denim combos — upbeat music, and unique choreography.

The group is slated to make their U.S. music festival debut at Lollapalooza this summer, which would make them the first-ever female K-pop group to perform at the event. The music festival will be held at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, from Aug. 3 to 6.

South Korean boy group Tomorrow x Together (TXT) is set to headline the event. Concertgoers can also see performances by other South Korean artists such as Dpr Ian, Dpr Live, and the indie-rock band The Rose.

In addition, NewJeans is preparing for a comeback this summer.

"It was actually yesterday that they finished recording for the new album that is scheduled to be released this summer," Ador CEO Min Hee Jin told Billboard in early April, adding that NewJeans "will continue to strive to present something new and unique to exceed the expectations of their fans" in attempt to break free from the stereotypes in the mainstream industry.

Reports of the comeback schedule also circulated at the time, with outlets claiming that a pre-release track from the group will drop in June, to be followed by a new album a month later. However, Ador has since debunked the reports, saying that the official schedule has not yet been finalized.

"NewJeans' comeback schedule has not been decided. Later on, when it is decided, we will make an announcement," Ador wrote in a statement, according to Soompi. "Nothing has been set in stone."