NBC4 Washington news anchor Leon Harris suffered through a bizarre on-air illness on Thanksgiving and is now temporarily leaving the network to confront unknown "health issues."

"We have an update to share with you about our colleague, Leon Harris," NBC4 Washington announced in an on-air update on Monday. "Last week, Leon appeared unwell while anchoring News4 at 6. Leon will be stepping away from the anchor desk to focus on health issues."

"We here at NBC4 — and you at home — care deeply about Leon and wish him well. We thank you for your concern," the statement continued.

Harris's Thanksgiving news segment was cut short. While he was removed, the network cut to an extended weather report.

The news veteran joined NBC4 in 2017. Previously, he spent time with an ABC-affiliated network and CNN for more than 20 years.