Newsmax host Greg Kelly is having his Google Search abilities questioned after he falsely claimed on-air Wednesday that former First Lady Michelle Obama has "never had a job."

Kelly made the comments during a Newsmax discussion with co-host Mercedes Schlapp after the Obamas appeared at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Tuesday night. The two were discussing the Obamas' record in the White House as well as Michelle's Netflix documentary "Becoming."

"She got 30 million dollars for this," Kelly said before introducing a clip from the film. "We didn't play with the editing this is not a deep fake this is actually in the film Becoming Michelle. Take a look."

The clip shows Michelle Obama walking into a room, where she gets asked about her outfit and belt. The entire film is one hour and 29 minutes long, but they only show a random 30 seconds to represent it.

"They're talking about her belt," Kelly said. "Now, granted, she seems like she's dressed like Darth Vader, but it's just her outfit and the whole movie is this stuff. So, I actually don't think she would have been that formidable in — at the end of the day."

His co-host Schlapp maintains a straight face, but disagrees with Kelly's statement.

"I don't know, I disagree with you," Schlapp said. "I think they would have made Michelle into that Hollywood-style type of candidate. They're doing this with Kamala."

Then, Kelly interjects and claims Michelle Obama had never worked.

"One thing, though, she never had a job," Kelly said. "It's true. You can look it up. I think she worked as a — nobody knows."

Schlapp tried to disagree again but only got out two words before Kelly interrupted her again saying "no job."

Of course, people got wind of this on social media and they were not happy. Here are a few reactions to Kelly's comment:

Barack and Michelle literally met at work but okay Greg https://t.co/RrcIJcpBqh — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama worked as a lawyer, an aide to the Chicago city government, and a dean and a hospital administrator at the University of Chicago before becoming First Lady. https://t.co/srQveQRe7N — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) August 21, 2024