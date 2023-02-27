The Chicago Bears essentially have three options when it comes to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears can trade down in the draft, selected a quarterback and replace Justin Fields, or keep the pick and fill another hole in the roster.

With two months left until the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bears are leaning toward moving the No. 1 pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Multiple teams have talked to Chicago about making a trade for this year's top selection.

The report indicates that the Bears will likely move forward with Fields as their starting quarterback. There have been suggestions that Chicago should trade Fields and start over with one of the top signal callers in this year's class. Alabama's Bryce Young is viewed by many to be the top quarterback in the draft.

The Bears traded up to select Fields with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In two seasons, Fields has shown the potential to be a franchise quarterback.

Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games last season. The Bears quarterback was one of the league's most dynamic players over his final 10 games, during which he averaged 94.9 rushing yards per contest.

Fields was a mediocre passer in his second season. The 23-year-old completed 60.4% of his attempts for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and an 85.2 passer rating. Fields was a much-improved passer from his rookie season, suggesting that he might get significantly better in the coming years.

Every year, there are rumors that the team with the No. 1 overall pick might trade down in the draft. It was the case a year ago when the Jacksonville Jaguars had the top selection for a second straight year. The Jaguars weren't in the market for a quarterback because they took Trevor Lawrence atop the 2021 draft.

Jacksonville held onto the pick and took Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. Most mock drafts that don't predict a trade put Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter in Chicago with the first pick.

The 2023 quarterback class is considered to be stronger than last year's group, putting the Bears in a better position than the Jaguars to make a trade.

Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 draft. Pickett was passed up by 19 teams until he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 overall.

A handful of quarterbacks have a realistic chance of being top-10 picks on April 27. In addition to Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud could go off the board within the first few selections. Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis also have a chance to be taken near the top of the first round.

The No. 1 pick has only been traded four times in the last 30 years. The Tennessee Titans were the last team to do it, sending the top selection in the 2016 draft to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster deal. The Rams selected Jared Goff with the pick.

The Bears ended last season on a 10-game losing streak and finished with a league-worst 3-14 record.