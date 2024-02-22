KEY POINTS The selection process is entirely random, eliminating potential advantages for early joiners

The Raffles feature also impacts other major blockchains, revolutionizing cross-chain compatibility

Helio CEO Stijn Paumen said Raffles "aims to enhance the overall experience" for both collectors and creators

In a move that redefines the landscape of NFT Pre-Sales, leading web3 payments platform Helio has launched a new Raffles feature, now available on Magic Eden, a major NFT marketplace.

The name of the game is inclusivity – participants can now join Pre-Sales regardless of their time zone, removing barriers and expanding opportunities for more engagement. Since the cornerstone of Raffles is inclusivity, the selection process is entirely random, thereby eliminating potential advantages for early participants and ensuring fairness in the distribution of spots.

"We're excited to introduce our new Raffles feature in partnership with Magic Eden, offering a fair and accessible option for community members across Ordinals, Ethereum and Solana to access the most popular upcoming digital collectibles. This new feature aims to enhance the overall experience for creators and collectors alike," Stijn Paumen, co-founder and CEO at Helio, said in a statement to International Business Times.

Traditional Pre-Sales processes often favor participants based on their geographic location or availability, but the Raffles feature fosters a level playing field for all.

What happens when you combine the best cross-chain NFT platform with the best cross-chain payment platform?



….. Raffles



We’re proud to give all community members an equal shot as part of Magic Eden's presales powered by @helio_pay. https://t.co/cAqt1siQwc — Magic Eden 🪄 (@MagicEden) February 21, 2024

The Raffles feature marks a significant milestone in hyped Pre-Sales. Its impact extends beyond Magic Eden, encompassing other major blockchains such as Solana, Ethereum, Bitcoin and Polygon. Such cross-chain compatibility streamlines the Pre-Sale experience and also opens new avenues for engagement with a broader audience.

Helio has been a driving force in assisting numerous creators in generating millions through NFT Pre-Sales, including Hashlings, BoDoggos and Marms. Through its self-serve platform that offers advanced customization options for access and other settings, creators can tailor their Pre-Sales to their specific needs.

With the innovative and game-changing Raffles feature, Helio and Magic Eden have taken their partnership a notch higher, opening doors for a more inclusive and transparent process in accessing some of the most anticipated NFT collections.

"As we continue to build the leading cross-chain platform in Web 3, partnering with Helio has allowed us to provide the best payment features in the industry, including giving users access to top cross-chain presale products and the most hyped mints. Our goal is to continue to give our customers the best experiences possible and Helio is helping us shape that vision," said Nick Lagusis, Product Marketing Lead at Magic Eden.

Helio and Magic Eden joined forces in June 2023, creating the first multi-chain presale platform for creators. They have facilitated hundreds of Pre-Sales for some of the NFT space's biggest projects, including leading Solana, Ethereum and Ordinals creators such as Bitcoin Ordinals, ZITX and MixMobOrigin. The collaborative projects have resulted in more than $10 million in Pre-Sale revenue, highlighting the partnership's crucial role in piloting innovation within a dynamic and ever-spirited industry.