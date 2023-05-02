KEY POINTS Nicole Boyd has never heard Bam Margera's claims that they never married legally

Boyd's lawyer said that she, at the very least, is considered a putative spouse

Margera alleged that Boyd moved to California to take advantage of putative marriage laws

Nicole Boyd's legal counsel said she, in "good faith," believed in her marriage to Bam Margera.

Boyd's lawyer, David Glass, spoke with Page Six in response to the former professional skateboarder's claim about his marriage to Boyd. The couple wed twice, but Margera claimed they were not legally married.

"As an initial matter, it was not until just recently that Nikki had ever heard Bam's claim that they were never married," Boyd's attorney said. "She was told that the wedding would occur in Iceland and that it was all taken care of. She had a wedding ceremony, and then returned to the U.S. and lived like a married couple with Bam for years."

Glass added that Boyd, in "good faith," believed she was married to the "Jackass" star and "at the very least" is considered a "putative spouse" and under California law is "entitled to division of property and spousal support, in addition to child custody and support."

The model filed for legal separation in Los Angeles in February and cited irreconcilable differences for their split. She also asked for spousal support in her filing.

Margera responded to his wife, and in the court documents obtained by People, the stunt performer asked the court to dismiss the divorce petition filed against him because they were reportedly never married in the first place.

"Boyd and I have never been married, legally or otherwise," Margera said in his filing. "To my knowledge, Boyd has never legally changed her name in any state to 'Nicole Margera.' Every driver's license or other form of identification I have seen Boyd possess bears the name 'Nicole Boyd.'"

He acknowledged that they had a "faux [wedding] ceremony" in October 2013 but claimed, "I fully knew and understood that Boyd and I were not married. Boyd told me that she also knew and understood that we were not married."

Margera and Boyd had a wedding ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Oct. 5, 2013, and it was featured in a since-deleted video on the MTV alum's YouTube channel. However, it is unclear if they got a marriage license in the United States.

They welcomed their son Phoenix in 2017 and raised him in Pennsylvania, and they split when she made a "unilateral move to California."

He alleged that Boyd "moved to California, in part, for the purpose of filing these actions in California to take advantage of the putative marriage laws that exist in California but not Pennsylvania." He added that she used a fake name "to fit her false narrative that we were married and that she qualified for legal separation in California."