Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican from New Jersey, made a startling claim Wednesday that the large, mysterious drones spotted across the Garden State in recent weeks are being launched by an Iranian "mothership" positioned off the East Coast.

Speaking on Fox News, Van Drew asserted that his information came from "high sources," though he did not provide evidence to support the allegations.

He dismissed suggestions that the drones could be operated by hobbyists or the U.S. government, calling them part of a deliberate foreign operation.

"We know that Iran made a deal with China to purchase drones, motherships and technology in order to go forward," Van Drew claimed, adding that he could not reveal his sources.

"These drones should be shot down," Van Drew said. "We are not getting the full deal and the military is on alert with this."

Van Drew's comments come amid growing public concern over the unexplained drone activity, which has been reported across at least 10 counties in New Jersey, as well as Staten Island and parts of Pennsylvania. The drones, described as unusually large and equipped with sophisticated technology, have reportedly interfered with emergency services, including a medical helicopter in Somerset County.

Authorities, including the FBI, have yet to determine the origin of the drones. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy noted that attempts to track them have been thwarted, as the drones "go dark" when pursued. The Federal Aviation Administration has implemented restrictions over sensitive areas, but no definitive explanation has emerged.

Van Drew's claim has added to the growing swirl of speculation surrounding the drones, ranging from theories of espionage to extraterrestrial activity. Officials, however, have repeatedly assured the public that the drones pose no immediate threat, while urging anyone with information to come forward.

Critics have called for evidence to substantiate Van Drew's assertion, warning against alarmist rhetoric without proof.