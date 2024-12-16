A woman who threw a milkshake at UK member of parliament and known conservative Nigel Farage has been given a suspended prison sentence and will not go to prison for the assault.

Nigel Farage has had a milkshake thrown over him in Clacton. Regardless of what anyone thinks of him, this sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/fPCW76E93m — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) June 4, 2024

25-year-old Victoria Thomas Bowen accosted the Reform UK leader in June of this year as he left a JD Wetherspoon pub in Clacton-on-Sea, hurling a McDonalds milkshake at him in public.

Bowen has been placed on a 12-month suspension and has been given a 13-week jail sentence, reported BBC. She has also been ordered to pay Farage £150, pay £450 in court costs and complete 120 of work without compensation.

"We now live in a country where you can assault a Member of Parliament and not go to prison," said Farage on X (formerly Twitter) after Bowen was sentenced. "The latest example of two-tier justice."

We now live in a country where you can assault a Member of Parliament and not go to prison.



The latest example of two-tier justice. https://t.co/cPNB8SIOOs — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 16, 2024

Bowen, who is an OnlyFans model, admitted to assault by beating and criminal damage during a prior court hearing after initially denying the charges. She also told authorities that "she did not regret her actions" and that she did "not agree with his [Farage's] political views", hence taking a chance when she "had the opportunity" to attack Farage, according to Prosecuting counsel Nishma Shah.

Farage stated that he "felt humiliated" by the attack In a statement shared with the Westminster Magistrates' Court by prosecutors during sentencing.

He was also "deeply thoughtful for some time afterwards that next time it may not be a milkshake," he added.

"This was a naive stupid reaction by this young woman, at a time when she was going through some personal distress," said Bowen's defense counsel Zarif Khan.

"Victoria understands the impact of her actions and wishes to put the whole episode behind her. She hopes others can do the same," he continued.

Originally published by Latin Times.