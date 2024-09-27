Weeks after North Carolina Republicans filed a lawsuit alleging noncitizens were registered to vote in the state, the Board of Elections shared it has removed nearly 750,000 registered voters.

The Board of Elections in the battleground state confimed it removed an average of more than 1,200 voter records from the start of 2023 through August 2024, insisting "only ineligible records" were eliminated.

The board outlined why registrants may be removed, including non-US citizens, felons serving a sentence, and subjects of a successful voter challenge. An accompanying chart showed the top three reasons for removal were duplicate accounts, voters who spent two federal elections in inactive status, and deceased.

"List maintenance is one of the primary responsibilities of election officials across North Carolina, and we take this responsibility seriously," said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. "Unfortunately, there is a lot of false information out there about our voter rolls and the efforts we undertake to keep them up to date. As we conduct these processes, we also must comply with state and federal laws and be careful not to remove any eligible voters."

The Board of Elections added that North Carolina currently has nearly 7.7 million registered voters.