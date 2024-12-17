A North Carolina Republican raised eyebrows last week when his controversial online handle linked to a "Black Nazi" pornographic website scandal appeared during a routine government meeting.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was accused late last year of using the username "minisoldr" to post racist and lewd comments on a pornographic website called Nude Africa, WRAL reported.

Some of the inflammatory statements included declaring himself a "Black Nazi" and others appearing to support slavery.

The allegations, first reported by CNN, became a major campaign issue, and contributed to Robinson's decisive 15-point loss to Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein in November's gubernatorial election.

During a recent virtual meeting of North Carolina's Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, Robinson's infamous username "minisoldr" appeared on-screen.

Robinson, who briefly addressed the meeting before mentioning a dental procedure and leaving, did not respond to questions about the handle.

He has denied the claims, alleging they are part of a broader effort to sabotage him, potentially involving AI manipulation.

Meanwhile, Robinson's lawsuit against CNN over its reporting is ongoing, with the network pushing to move the case to federal court.

Originally published by Latin Times