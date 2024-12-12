Both houses of North Carolina's state legislature voted to curtail the powers of newly elected Democrats in the state after overriding the Governor's veto.

The GOP-led House of Representatives voted 72-46 on Wednesday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto. The Senate, where Republicans also have a majority, had also approved the measure, according to NPR.

The bill in question aims to provide relief to victims of Hurricane Helene with $227 million. However, the funding bill also included clauses aimed at curtailing the authority of the state's newly elected Democratic officials.

The bill undermines the Governor's powers by transferring the ability to appoint State Board of Elections members to the state auditor instead, a position that will soon be assumed by Republican Auditor-elect Dave Boliek.

The bill also curtails the authority of the state's attorney general, a position to be assumed by Democrat Jeff Jackson, by restricting which stances they can take and which consumers they may advocate on behalf of.

Republicans currently hold the exact amount of seats they need to use a supermajority to override vetoes, though this will soon change as the state's GOP lost its supermajority in the state legislature this election year.

The state's outgoing Governor, Roy Cooper, has been vocal in his criticisms of the efforts.

"This legislation is a sham," Cooper wrote in his veto message, obtained by WRAL. "It does not send money to Western North Carolina but merely shuffles money from one fund to another in Raleigh."

"This legislation was titled disaster relief but instead violates the constitution by taking appointments away from the next Governor for the Board of Elections, Utilities Commission and Commander of the NC Highway Patrol, letting political parties choose appellate judges and interfering with the Attorney General's ability to advocate for lower electric bills for consumers," Cooper continued.

Democratic Governor-elect Josh Stein has also voiced his frustrations at the state's GOP representatives.

"Many people and communities are hurting and need our help, but instead of stepping up, the Republicans in the General Assembly are grabbing power and exacting political retribution," Stein posted to social media Tuesday. "How about they do their jobs so we can do ours? North Carolina deserves better."

Originally published by Latin Times.