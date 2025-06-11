Disney Seals Hulu Deal, Buying Comcast’s Share for $439 Million

The Walt Disney Company has completed its acquisition of Hulu, finalizing a deal to purchase NBCUniversal's remaining stake for approximately $439 million.

This deal, expected to close by July 24, ends a multi-year process and gives Disney complete control over the popular streaming service.

The $438.7 million deal was finalized following an extended appraisal process. Disney and Comcast could not agree on the value of Hulu.

According to AP News, Disney's appraiser valued Hulu below the previously agreed-upon $27.5 billion minimum, while Comcast's appraiser believed it was worth significantly more. A third independent appraiser was called in and decided the final price.

Disney had already been running Hulu since 2019. That year, Comcast gave up management rights and became a silent partner.

In 2023, Disney announced plans to purchase Comcast's 33% share in the company.

The agreement made years earlier had set the floor value for Hulu at $27.5 billion, which helped guide the buyout price.

"This is finally resolved," Disney CEO Bob Iger said. "We have had a productive partnership with NBCUniversal, and we wish them the best of luck. Completing the Hulu acquisition paves the way for a deeper and more seamless integration of Hulu's general entertainment content with Disney+ and, soon, with ESPN's direct-to-consumer product."

Bob Iger on CNBC teased Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN becoming one app.



"But obviously this is a step in the direction of putting these apps together fully, making basically not only a seamless experience for the consumer, but as I said earlier, essentially a one-app purchase." pic.twitter.com/nXNtjORFyA — Boardwalk Times (@BoardwalkTimes) June 10, 2025

Hulu Now Fully Owned by Disney After Comcast Buyout

Hulu started in 2007 as a way for major TV companies to make their shows available online. Disney joined the project in 2009 and became its majority owner a decade later, after buying 21st Century Fox, Yahoo said.

Over time, Hulu has expanded to include live TV and original programming.

The buyout has no impact on Disney's earnings forecast for 2025. However, it gives the company full power to reshape how its streaming platforms work together.

Now that Disney owns all of Hulu, it plans to combine its content with Disney+ and the upcoming ESPN streaming service.

This could create a unified, more seamless streaming experience for viewers. The move also strengthens Disney's position against competitors like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Comcast has not made a public statement about the final idea, but it had previously said that it would use the money from the sale to expand its own streaming and broadband services.

Disney shares rose slightly after the announcement, reflecting investor confidence in the move.

Originally published on vcpost.com