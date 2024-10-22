Notorious Bank Robber Nicknamed 'Penguin Bandit' Caught Thanks To Very Distinctive 'Waddle'
Samuel Richard Ruthstrom pleaded guilty to 5 counts of bank robbery
A Colorado bank robber dubbed the "penguin bandit" due to his distinctive gait has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for his alleged involvement in multiple bank robberies across the Denver area.
42-year-old Samuel Richard Ruthstrom earned the moniker due to his penguin-like waddle, reported by the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers in January of this year.
Police were able to connect Ruthstrom to multiple robberies using his peculiar stride, according to Fox 31, adding that in addition to his description and walk, police were able to connect him to the robberies using his cell phone.
In each robbery, Ruthstrom provided the teller at the bank with a demand note and verbally ordered them to give him money. He would then proceed to flee the crime scene on foot.
"The Denver Police Department is proud to see justice served in the case of this repeat offender," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. "Partnerships between federal and local agencies are critical to stopping bank robberies and other violent crimes."
On Thursday, Ruthstrom pleaded guilty to five counts of bank robbery under a federal plea agreement, earning 160 months behind bars.
Ruthstrom will also have to pay $3,365 in restitution, and will be under supervision for three years after being released.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
