A sitting mayor of New York City has been indicted on criminal charges for the first time, according to a report in the New York Times.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on federal charges on Wednesday following a months-long investigation into campaign finance laws, the NYT reported, citing sources familiar with the case.

The exact charges Adams is facing were not immediately available but they are believed to involve fundraising violations and foreign influence.

Adams, who has championed the cause of fighting crime, had previously denied any wrongdoing. He responded defiantly to the news on Wednesday night.

"I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target -- and a target I became," Adams said. "If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit."

