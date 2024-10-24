New York City Council is considering allowing pet owners to use paid sick leave to care for their animals.

The proposal sponsored by Manhattan Democrat Shaun Abreu, would amend the Earned Safe and Sick Time Act, which requires companies to offer paid time off for personal or family illnesses.

The new provision would include both pets and service animals. The vague wording of the proposal means it more than just dogs and cats that would be covered.

The wording says "an animal kept primarily for companionship in compliance with all applicable laws would be covered."

"We want to make people feel comfortable taking care of their animals," Abreu told WCBS.

He claims that the bill will help address mental health crisis in the city.

Along with Abreu, council members Tiffany Caban, Shahana K. Hanif and Farah N. Louis signed on as co-sponsors.

Introduction 1089, has received mixed reactions. Some are in support of the benefits while others are skeptical about the feasibility and potential for misuse.

"These benefits cost money, and it's one thing if the employee is sick and can't come to work; it's another thing if it's a discretionary activity," Kathryn Wylde, the president of the Partnership for New York told the New York Times. "The concern is that ultimately it creates a pattern of raising the cost of living and doing business in New York."

The legislation was referred to the Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection on Wednesday.

If eventually passed the proposal would become law 120 days later.