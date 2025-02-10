Ohio Democrats have proposed a bill called the "Conception Begins at Erection Act" to ban ejaculation without intent to have a baby as a way to fire back at reproductive laws restricting women.

In a video shared to Bluesky Feb. 4, state Reps. Anita Somani and Tristan Rader shared that they believed it was only "fair" to have some bills regulating men's reproductive health if the state would do so for women.

Why regulate abortion access when you go straight to the source of the issue? Introducing our new bill to hold men accountable for their role in unwanted pregnancies. Follow the progress of this bill here: ohiohouse.gov/legislation/search @twrader.bsky.social #politics #equality #reprorights — Anita Somani District 8 OH (@anitamd.bsky.social) 2025-02-04T23:19:48.519Z

"Fair is fair, right? If this legislature is so dedicated to regulating women's bodies and their access to contraceptives then let's start policing men in the same way," Somani said in the video. "After all, it does take two to tango, right? Our bill would make it illegal to discharge semen or genetic material without the intent to fertilize an embryo."

Although the bill includes exceptions for masturbation, sperm donation, sex involving the use of contraceptives and exceptions for the LGBTQ+ community, individuals who ejaculate without the intent to fertilize would be subjected to fines up to $10,000, as reported by WTRF.

"If you find this language to be absurd, then maybe you should find any bill attempting to restrict reproductive freedoms absurd as well," Rader said.

Ohio voters chose to protect abortion access in 2023, however, conservative activists have continued attempts to criminalize it. Republican activist Austin Beigel shared plans to introduce the "Ohio Prenatal Equal Protection Act," which would offer protections for fetuses, the Ohio Capitol Journal reported.

"The pro-life movement has never tried to regulate women's bodies," he told the Journal. "We're trying to regulate the actions of people who want to kill another person."

Last month, another bill also entitled the "Conception Begins at Erection Act' was introduced by a Mississippi lawmaker. While the lawmaker acknowledged that the bill had little chance of becoming law, it was intended to shine light on how much of reproductive legislation targets women.

Originally published by Latin Times.