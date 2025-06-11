The White House attempted to take credit after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was able to quell unrest from protests in the city by implementing a curfew in its downtown region.

The curfew began at 8 p.m. Tuesday and lasted until 6 a.m. Wednesday, covering about one square mile of the city's downtown area. Bass expects to implement the same curfew over the course of several days, Politico reported.

"If you do not live or work in downtown LA, avoid the area," Bass told reporters.

Los Angeles legislators and officials have hailed Bass's curfew as successful in putting an end to violence and agitation within the city as immigration related protests in LA entered their fifth day, having begun last Friday.

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to credit the newfound peace in LA, seen on Tuesday night, to President Donald Trump during a press conference on Wednesday.

"The president saw images of Border Patrol and ICE agents being hailed with rocks and Molotov cocktails. He saw vehicles being burned to the ground with illegal aliens flying foreign flags and that's what prompted the president to have this response that has clearly worked, because last night in Los Angeles you didn't see many of those images. I would add the governor and the mayor need to actually do more," Leavitt said.

Since the protests began last Friday, Trump has deployed 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines troops to Los Angeles in a move that has been decried by both Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom took to social media to share that the troops deployed were not being used to quell protests in the city on Monday.

"I was just informed Trump is deploying another 2,000 Guard troops to L.A. The first 2,000? Given no food or water. Only approx. 300 are deployed — the rest are sitting, unused, in federal buildings without orders," he began.

"This isn't about public safety. It's about stroking a dangerous President's ego. This is Reckless. Pointless. And Disrespectful to our troops," Newsom continued.

