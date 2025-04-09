Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for a ban on cell phones in public schools across the state, sparking parents' concerns about student safety.

Currently, a state law signed last year means that Ohio K-12 public schools are required to pass a policy that limits student device use in classrooms and elsewhere. However, districts were also given some leeway to determine the details of the restriction.

Ohio Pushes for Statewide Cell Phone Ban

But less than a year after that, as DeWine virtually has no opposing lawmakers on the measures, the governor now wants officials to cross what he called the "next bridge." This is done by passing a statewide policy that would completely ban the use of cell phones in schools, at least during the day.

The proposal marks a rare moment for Ohio in trying to implement a general model policy for all public schools across the state. During a news conference on Tuesday, Gov. DeWine cited the recent state mandate that added the science of reading curriculum, which was based on teaching literacy through phonics and phonetics as well as vocabulary, fluency, and writing to read better, according to WOSU.

He said that the current situation is just as serious, adding that cell phones are interfering with children's lives. The proposal, Senate Bill 158, was introduced by Sen. Jane Timken, and would require schools to harmonize their recent policies by prohibiting students from having or using their devices during instructional hours as soon as next academic year.

Removing Distractions in Schools

Timken said that estimates showed the average child in the classroom received more than 11 notifications every hour. She added that students are distracted and addicted, which she argues leaves them thinking about what they missed online.

DeWine added that the proposed bill was designed to ban cell phones in the state's schools "once and for all." He noted that screen time for kids is very addictive, saying that cell phone hazards go beyond that, The Center Square reported.

The governor cited studies that have consistently shown that cell phone access during school hours is detrimental to student learning and academic performance. DeWine argued that following his policy last year, attendance has improved and discipline issues have gone down.

School officials told the Ohio governor that with the ban on cell phones, students became more engaged with educational content and that their grades have improved. They also said that the effects of bullying seem to have decreased because students were not able to use their cell phones, as per Cleveland.

