An Ohio grandmother who told arresting officers she was "sorry, not sorry" after shooting her grand daughter in the face is one step closer to learning her fate.

Mia Desiree Harris, 43, pleaded guilty to three counts of felonious assault on Tuesday per online court records, according to Law & Crime.

On December 9, police officers responded to a residence on the 6800 block of Dutch View Court after receiving a report that an infant had been shot.

In a 911 call, the mother is heard screaming, "My baby's been shot. My baby's been shot," according to WXIX.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the baby victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones told the news outlet that the 6-month-old had been shot in the eye and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition but miraculously survived.

As deputies began investigation, they learned the infant was not the only family member Harris had allegedly tried to harm.

"During the incident, Harris shot at several family members before intentionally shooting the child," said the sheriff's office.

Harris reportedly broke down a locked bedroom door after firing a handgun through the bedroom door several times.

She fled before deputies arrived; however, she was captured a short time later.

When asked why she did it, she told deputies, "That was not my grandbaby. Sorry, not sorry," Detective Daniel Turner testified in court, local ABC affiliate WCPO reported.

Harris continued to tell investigators that "her family was trying to take all of her money and then leave, and she was not going to allow that to happen."

"They crucified her, so she crucified them," Turner stated in his testimony.

Jones did not hold back when discussing the shocking case, calling it disgusting and "one of the worst things I've seen."

"It wasn't an accident. It was on purpose. This is one of the most disgusting, vile criminal acts I've ever seen, shooting a 6-month-old baby. What makes it even worse is this is the baby's grandmother."

Harris' sentencing hearing has been set for October 29, and she faces up to 15 years behind bars.