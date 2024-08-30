KEY POINTS OKX Wallet is the only on-chain wallet to offer the fast-tracking of application reviews for the coveted NFT

The Legacy Pass NFT allows holders to connect with Web3 industry leaders, including Yat Siu

Successful applicants will have their names featured on the Forbes Magazine

Universal cryptocurrency wallet OKX Wallet has partnered with Forbes Web3, allowing OKX Wallet users to fast-track their applications for the members-only "Legacy Pass" NFT, a digital collectible that engages content creators, builders, and innovators in the Web3 space.

What is the Legacy Pass NFT?

For starters, the Legacy Pass NFT is a membership that Web3 joiners can use to take part in high-profile events. It also opens doors for voting rights in the prestigious Forbes Web3 list, and it provides a gateway for connections with Web3 leaders such as prominent angel investor and Animoca Brands executive chairman Yat Siu and billionaire Sandeep Nailwal.

Through the Ethereum-based NFT, successful applicants will also be given a premium subscription to Forbes, including market analysis access. Legacy Pass NFT holders will also have access to the Forbes Inner Circle members and other pass holders.

Finally, a successful applicant will have his or her name featured in Forbes Magazine.

We're thrilled to announce our new partnership with @okxweb3! 🎉 To kick things off, we're launching a social campaign aimed at engaging the Web3 community and sharing some exclusive benefits.



Don’t miss out - join us now at https://t.co/kacs8yXaM0



See you there! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KTmg28FOus — ForbesWeb3 (@ForbesWeb3) August 29, 2024

"We are thrilled to partner with OKX to bring this unique opportunity to the Web3 community. This initiative not only showcases our commitment to fostering innovation but also provides a platform for individuals to engage with and contribute to the future of digital assets and blockchain technology," Forbes Chief Growth Officer Taha Ahmed said in a press release shared with International Business Times.

OKX Wallet Pioneers Priority Application

OKX Wallet is the only on-chain wallet to offer fast-track application review for the NFT, which has a limited total supply of 1,917. The priority application process is exclusive to OKX Wallet users who submit their applications through OKX Drops.

Users who make it on the NFT allowlist – a pre-approved list granting priority access – will be eligible to mint the Legacy Pass by connecting their wallet to the Forbes Legacy Pass page.

It is worth noting that there is a waitlist of over 120,000 applicants wanting to be allowed in, making the collaborative campaign a secure and direct pathway to minting the NFT.

"At OKX, we're redefining how creators, builders and innovators interact with digital assets. Through this partnership, we're showcasing NFTs' diverse utilities, transforming them from collectibles into gateways for real-world benefits. These benefits empower holders with valuable connections, networking and mentorship opportunities in their personal and professional journeys," said Haider Rafique, OKX's chief marketing officer.

OKX's partnership with Forbes Web3 cements the Web3 company's status as a leader in the industry and also marks a significant step in its vision of a tokenized media future, where connections between readers and platforms are of paramount significance.