Former President Donald Trump began hawking a new series of digital trading cards Tuesday, unveiling images that show him dancing and wearing superhero armor while holding a Bitcoin shield.

In a video posted on X, Trump said he was "keeping my Trump digital trading cards at the same price of $99 each" but offered a series of incentives for big-spending fans.

"Purchase 15 or more of my Trump digital trading cards, and we'll mail you a beautiful physical trading card. It's really, I think, quite something," he said.

President Trump announces his NEW Digital Trading Cards- America First. Buy just 15 cards and get a piece of his “KNOCKOUT” Debate Suit. Buy just 75 cards or more and have a Gala Dinner with the President!

Trump said each physical trading card would feature "an authentic piece of my suit that I wore for the presidential debate," which he claimed people were calling the "knockout suit."

"So, we'll cut up the knockout suit and you're going to get a piece of it, and we'll be randomly autographing five of them, a true collector's item," he said. "This is something to give your family, your kids, your grandchildren."

For those willing to buy 75 of the nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, Trump said, "You will also be invited to join me for a gala dinner at my beautiful country club in Jupiter, Florida."

The pitch also included Trump urging viewers to not "miss out."

"Go right now and collect your piece of American history," he said.

On the Collect Trump Cards website, additional offers include a $495 "Gold Sneaker Package," a $1,485 package that includes a pair of platinum, high-top sneakers and another, for $24,750, that includes dinner and cocktails with Trump and a pair of "very rare" autographed platinum sneakers.

This is a real video Donald Trump just posted pic.twitter.com/YigJ26hrAf — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 27, 2024

X users quickly mocked the solicitation, with one saying, "Why does this sound so much like one of those interdimensional cable ads from Rick and Morty."

Others said sarcastically, "Nah, I am good this time" and "Mugshot edition still hasn't revealed."