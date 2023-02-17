KEY POINTS Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi and widower John Easterling talked about the singer on "Today"

Lattanzi said her mom's fans' love and support helped her deal with her grief

Easterling said he still speaks out loud to his late wife

Olivia Newton-John cracked jokes during her final moments, according to her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

The 37-year-old singer, whom Newton-John shared with her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, spoke about her late mother in an interview with Hoda Kotb on Friday's episode of "Today," six months after the "Grease" actress' death.

Lattanzi — who appeared in the interview alongside Newton-John's husband John Easterling — got candid about her grief and shared her mom's last words to her before she passed away in August 2022.

"The last words she could say to me was, 'My sunshine,'" Lattanzi said, People reported. "And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes."

"I love my mom more than anything," she continued. "She's my mama, you know? She's not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I'm so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

Lattanzi held her stepfather's hand during the interview as she discussed how much her mom's fans' love and support helped her deal with her grief.

"It actually has been a life raft,' Lattanzi said. "It has felt like a big hug from the universe. And I'm very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection."

Meanwhile, Easterling, who married Newton-John in 2008, shared that he still speaks out loud to his late wife.

When Kotb asked when he feels her "the most," the "Big River Man" star said "late at night or early in the morning."

"And then you'll know I'll just be walking around the house or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud," he said. "Every day, I miss Olivia terribly. And yet every day I'm really super grateful that I had 15 wonderful years with this extraordinary human being."

Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, after a decades-long battle with breast cancer. She was 73.

Her niece, Totti Goldsmith, told Australia's 9 Now News at the time that Newton-John's death was not a shock to the family. They were reportedly aware of how sick she had been in her last five days, and Easterling had kept them in the loop. Goldsmith said she had been talking to Lattanzi too.

"It wasn't just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system," Goldsmith explained. "She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days."