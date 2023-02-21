KEY POINTS Ruja Ignatova founded OneCoin with Karl Sebastian Greenwood in 2014

OneCoin co-founder Ruja Ignatova, who is believed to have vanished into thin air after stepping off a plane in Greece in 2017, was allegedly murdered in 2018 on the order of a Bulgarian drug lord.

Ignatova, christened with the moniker "Crypto Queen" for scamming billions worth of investments, was on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list in June 2022. Her trail went cold after her last sighting in Athens in 2017, and authorities were left clueless about her whereabouts.

It was until Lyubomir Ivanov, the 49-year-old head of the General Directorate of the National Police in Bulgaria, was killed in his home on March 25, 2022. Investigators found documents, transcripts and records of taped conversations, some of which reportedly contained information about Ignatova's brutal murder in 2018.

As per the documents accessed by the Bureau for Investigative Reporting and Data (BIRD), which were said to include the police officer's report detailing Ignatova's murder, the Crypto Queen was killed in a yacht in Greece in November 2018. Her body was then dismembered and thrown into the Ionian Sea.

The said murder was executed on the order of infamous Bulgarian drug lord Christofos "Taki" Amanaditis, whose name was dropped by his brother-in-law Georgi Geirgiev Vasilev while he was drunk, according to BIRD's investigative report.

Ignatova's murder was allegedly carried out by Hristo Hristov, who was detained some time ago after he was caught with a huge amount of heroin in the Netherlands. She was working with Taki and was killed so the drug lord could hide his role in OneCoin's fiasco.

Last year a former chief cop was murdered in Sofia. Documents found in his home states that the fugitive #OneCoin founder Ruja #Ignatova was murdered on a yacht in Greece in Nov 2018. Her body was dismembered and thrown in the Ionian sea. https://t.co/6fPgQePFlk @FBI @OCCRP — birdbg (@birdbg2) February 17, 2023

"The Prosecutor's Office knows about the documents, but does not consider the documents within the meaning of the Criminal Procedure Code and so far does not investigate either the data on the murder of Ruzha Ignatova…" BIRD noted in its report, according to Google's translation.

While it is possible that Ignatova's murder, in fact, took place, authorities have not started any investigation related to the supposed death for lack of conclusive evidence.

The report about Ignatova's death emerged a few weeks after her name resurfaced as the beneficial owner of a real estate property bought in Kensington in London.

Ignatova, alongside Karl Sebastian Greenwood, founded OneCoin in Bulgaria in 2014. They advertised and sold a fraudulent cryptocurrency of the same name through multilevel marketing.

The project, which they promoted as a "Bitcoin Killer," attracted investors in more than 175 countries all over the world with as high as 3 million users at its peak and generated approximately $4 billion in revenue between 2014 and 2016. However, it was later found that the so-called crypto was actually worthless.