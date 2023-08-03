KEY POINTS Jennie dropped her newest collaboration with Korea's Porsche

BLACKPINK member Jennie stunned the K-Pop community when she posed next to the latest Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo — indicating a new collaboration with the sports brand.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old South Korean artist uploaded a series of photos on her Instagram and tagged the official account of Korea's Porsche. In the snaps, she sat on top of a new sports car and posed inside and next to the car, captivating her followers with her stunning beauty.

Interestingly, Jennie sat atop a special edition of the Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, which she helped design, per Allkpop. Of course, the sports car comes at a hefty price, amounting to $103,550, according to the official website.

The car features upgraded and high-tech technologies, such as an 800-volt architecture that charges up to about 270 kilowatts, two motors, a dynamic fly line and a multifunction sports steering wheel that provides utmost comfort, even during long travels.

It also comes in several colors, such as frozen berry, dolomite silver, jet black, Carrara white, gentian blue, coffee beige, frozen blue, Neptune blue, carmine red, ice grey, chalk and the basics black and white.

Following the revelation of Jennie's newest brand collaboration, fans — known as BLINKS — took to the comments section of the post to show support for the singer, describing it as her "expensive" era.

"GLOBAL IT GIRL," one user wrote, while another commented, "Classic and expensive = JENNIE."

"Jennie with her self-designed Porsche. That's so hot of her," a third user stated.

"This post just called me poor in every language," a fourth user quipped.

Another wrote, "Jennie in her film and grainy era."

Jennie and other BLACKPINK members Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo have been dominating the music and entertainment industry, bagging several big-brand endorsement deals over the years. Dubbed "Human Chanel," she has been signed as a global ambassador for the French fashion house since 2017.

She has also collaborated with American apparel brand Calvin Klein, South Korea-based luxury beauty brand Hera, telephone company KT Corporation, the soju-brand Chum-Churum and Lotte Confectionery.