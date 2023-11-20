OpenAI Employees Threaten To Resign If Sam Altman Isn't Reinstated As CEO
Nearly 500 employees of OpenAI said they may resign from the company unless Sam Altman is reinstated to the post of chief executive officer and the entire board steps down.
In a letter to the board, which was led by the signature of chief technology officer Mira Murati, the employees said they may join the new subsidiary created by Microsoft that will be headed by Altman, unless the company agreed to their demands.
"Your actions have made it obvious that you are incapable of overseeing OpenAI," they said in the letter, which was shared on X by tech journalist Kara Swisher and reported by other news organizations. "We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgment and care for our mission and employees."
Microsoft announced Monday that it was hiring Altman to lead its new artificial intelligence research unit. The company also hired Greg Brockman, who resigned from the position of OpenAI's president in solidarity with Altman.
Altman was unexpectedly fired by OpenAI Friday. The 38-year-old entrepreneur helped found the company in 2015 and became the face of its main product, ChatGPT.
The board said it no longer had "confidence in his ability to continue leading."
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Under Fire, Undermanned: Israel's Wartime Economy Soldiers On
-
South Korea's T1 Win Record Fourth League Of Legends World Title
-
Pandas And Partnership: Was Xi's US Trip A Success?
-
Israel-Hamas War: India's Modi Condemns Killing Of Civilians, Says Global South Must Unite For Greater Good
-
US, IPEF Partners Agree On Supply Chain, Climate, Fair Economy Pillars But Not Trade
-
Greenhouse Gases Hit Record High In 2022: UN
-
Quakes And Climate: How Dutch Farmers Lost Faith In Politics
-
UK Rental Market Suffers Record Price Rise
-
China Ready To Be 'Partner And Friend' Of US: Xi
-
The 40 Best Movies Of All Time: A Journey Through Cinematic Brilliance
-
Nobody Wants A Musk Monopoly On Satellite Internet: Eutelsat Boss