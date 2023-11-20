Nearly 500 employees of OpenAI said they may resign from the company unless Sam Altman is reinstated to the post of chief executive officer and the entire board steps down.

In a letter to the board, which was led by the signature of chief technology officer Mira Murati, the employees said they may join the new subsidiary created by Microsoft that will be headed by Altman, unless the company agreed to their demands.

"Your actions have made it obvious that you are incapable of overseeing OpenAI," they said in the letter, which was shared on X by tech journalist Kara Swisher and reported by other news organizations. "We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgment and care for our mission and employees."

Breaking: 505 of 700 employees @OpenAI tell the board to resign. pic.twitter.com/M4D0RX3Q7a — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 20, 2023

Microsoft announced Monday that it was hiring Altman to lead its new artificial intelligence research unit. The company also hired Greg Brockman, who resigned from the position of OpenAI's president in solidarity with Altman.

Altman was unexpectedly fired by OpenAI Friday. The 38-year-old entrepreneur helped found the company in 2015 and became the face of its main product, ChatGPT.

The board said it no longer had "confidence in his ability to continue leading."