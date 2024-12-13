City officials in Oregon are pleading with residents to stop adding googly eyes to public sculptures, only to have residents mock them online.

Over recent months, someone—or a group of pranksters—began attaching oversized googly eyes to at least eight sculptures in Bend, Oregon.

The prank quickly drew attention and laughs but also sparked concerns over potential damage to the artwork, according to Oregon Live.

Despite the widespread amusement among locals, officials are warning that the adhesive used to secure the eyes is harming the sculptures, particularly the metal coatings, and costing the city money to remove.

To date, the city has spent over $1,500 to remove the eyes.

"While the googly eyes placed on the various art pieces around town might give you a chuckle, it costs money to remove them with care to not damage the art," the @cityofbendoregon shared in an Instagram post.

In response, residents have taken a different approach, mocking the announcement.

"It seems like almost everyone wants the googley eyes. Isn't this public art? Give the people what they want," one Instagram user wrote.

"Bruh it's just tape," one user said, while another added, "Oh brother. Let people enjoy innocent things."

As of now, there are no active investigations, but officials hope to prevent further modifications to the art.

