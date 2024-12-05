Isaac Miller shared a YouTube video of himself "watching history be made" when Bitcoin reached $111 in 2013 and recreated it this week to commemorate it reaching $100,000.

Miller recreated the original video, which has more than 5.5 million views on YouTube, nearly word-for-word with the updated value.

"Hold on, let me switch it up," he said, an homage to his sign off in the 11-year-old video.

This time, he flipped the camera to reveal a large team behind him.

"Thank you Coinbase," Miller said before ending the video.

His video garnered more than 13,000 views over 14 hours, and YouTube users shared in Miller's delights.

"Lmao classic, at least I was here for this one. See yall at $1,000,000!" YouTube user @DJReachOfficial commented.

"From $100 to $100k. what a legend," another remarked.

After it was founded in 2009, the cryptocurrency's first notable price increase occurred in October 2010. At the time, it was selling for less than 10 cents per Bitcoin, according to Investopedia.

Originally published by Latin Times