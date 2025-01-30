Israel resumed the release of Palestinian prisoners following a temporary delay ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who cited concerns over chaotic conditions surrounding Hamas's release of Israeli hostages.

The Israeli government initially postponed the prisoner exchange, demanding assurances from mediators that future hostage handovers would be conducted safely. The US, Qatar, and Egypt, which brokered the ceasefire deal, conveyed commitments to ensure the orderly transfer of hostages in the next phases, prompting Israel to proceed with releasing Palestinian detainees.

"Israel insists that the lessons be learned and that strict care be taken in the next phases regarding the safe return of our hostages," Netanyahu's office stated.

The hesitation was sparked by videos circulated online, which showed Israeli hostages escorted through crowds of Hamas supporters under the guard of armed militants before being handed over to the International Red Cross. Netanyahu condemned the images, calling them further proof of Hamas's "unimaginable cruelty."

The ceasefire agreement, which has been in place since January 19, outlines a phased exchange in which Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages in return for 2,000 imprisoned Palestinians. The current truce is expected to last for six weeks, with negotiations already underway for a second phase that would include the release of Israeli soldiers, including American citizen Edan Alexander.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting, in his Jerusalem office, with US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. pic.twitter.com/qC1vxalvc7 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 29, 2025

On Wednesday, President Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, met with Netanyahu in Jerusalem and visited Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza—the first senior US official to do so in a decade. "Implementation here is the critical thing," Witkoff emphasized. "The execution of the agreement was important, it was a first step, but without the implementation correct, we're not going to get it right, we're going to have a flare up and that's not a good thing."

Among those freed as part of Wednesday's exchange were Israeli hostages Agam Berger, 20, Arbel Yehud, 29, and Gadi Mozes, 80, as well as five Thai nationals. Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Thailand's ambassador, reaffirming his commitment to securing the release of three remaining Thai hostages still held by Hamas.

Originally published by Latin Times.