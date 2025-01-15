During Wednesday's tense Senate confirmation hearing for Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, Bondi repeatedly declined to say if she would investigate Special Counsel Jack Smith and former Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

The question stems from public calls from President-elect Trump for their prosecution, though Trump has stated he won't command his attorney general to pursue charges. "They'll have to look at that," he said.

Pressed by Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA), Bondi emphasized the need for a factual basis before launching any investigation. "It would be irresponsible of me to make a commitment without looking at the facts," Bondi stated.

🚨MUST WATCH: Pam Bondi BREAKS Adam Schiff like a Pencil, LIVE:



"What about the crime rate in California? Your robberies are 87% HIGHER than the national average. Thats what I will be focused on."



"You were censured for comments just like this"



"You LEAKED the Nunez Memo!" pic.twitter.com/hjJ56dRp3B — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 15, 2025

"What I'm hearing on the news is horrible. Do I know if he committed a crime? I have not looked," she replied when asked directly if she was aware of any factual predicate to investigate Smith.

The exchange grew more heated when Schiff questioned Bondi about President-elect Trump's public call to jail Liz Cheney. Bondi dismissed the inquiry as speculative. "That's a hypothetical, and I'm not going to answer," she stated.

Bondi deflected further by criticizing California's crime rates, saying, "[California's] robberies are 87% higher than the national average. That's what I want to be focused on if I'm confirmed as attorney general."

Senator Schiff challenged Bondi's refusal to answer, suggesting it implied she might not have the independence to oppose the president's demands. "What you're suggesting today by your non-answer is that you don't have the power to say no to the president," Schiff asserted.

Bondi's nomination by Trump follows a short-lived bid to put former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz in the role. Wednesday's frenzied confirmation hearing docket includes secretary of state nominee Sen. Marco Rubio, homeland security secretary nominee Kristi Noem and CIA pick John Ratcliffe.

Originally published by Latin Times.