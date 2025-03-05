Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino rejected statements by his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump regarding his intention to "recover" the Panama Canal, calling them "a new affront to our dignity."

In a message posted on X, Mulino said that "the Panama Canal is not in the process of being recovered, nor has this been discussed in any of our conversations with Secretary of State Marco Rubio or any other U.S. official," adding that "the Canal is Panamanian and will remain Panamanian."

Nuevamente miente el Presidente Trump. El Canal de Panamá no está en proceso de recuperación y mucho menos es la tarea que en nuestras conversaciones con el Secretario Rubio ni ningún otro se haya ni siquiera conversado. Rechazo a nombre de Panamá y de todos los panameños esta… — José Raúl Mulino (@JoseRaulMulino) March 5, 2025

In his address before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, Trump announced that his administration would "recover the Panama Canal" and claimed efforts to do so had already begun. He has previously refrain from assuring that the U.S. won't use force to regain control of the waterway, citing concerns over alleged Chinese influence.

During a visit to Panama in early February, Secretary of State Marco Rubio encouraged Panama to reduce China's presence in the canal, calling it "a threat" and suggesting failure to do so could prompt the U.S. to take "necessary measures" under the Treaty Concerning the Permanent Neutrality and Operation of the Panama Canal.

Mulino characterized his discussions with Rubio as "respectful" but reiterated Panama's sovereignty over the canal. He also confirmed Panama would not renew its participation in China's Belt and Road Initiative when the agreement expires.

Trump's most recent remarks come after news came out earlier in the week that Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison sold its stake in Panama Ports Company, which operates ports on both the Atlantic and Pacific sides of the canal.

The sale transferred 90% of the company to a consortium including BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Terminal Investment. Hutchison Ports had managed these facilities since 1997, controlling key logistics points at both ends of the canal.

Wednesday was not the first time that Panamanian authorities have called out the Trump administration for what they consider to be false statements In early February, upon a claim by the U.S. State Department that Panama had agreed to stop charging fees for U.S. government vessels transiting the canal, the Panama Canal Authority published a statement of its own saying that no such agreement had been reached. "The Panama Canal Authority is empowered to set tolls and other fees and has not made any adjustments to them," it said in a statement.

The U.S. constructed the canal, completing it in 1914, and formally transferred control to Panama in 1999 under the terms of the Torrijos-Carter Treaties signed in 1977. Panama maintains that the treaty remains in full effect, ensuring the canal's neutrality while affirming its ownership and operational control.

