In a significant shift toward inclusivity, Paramount Pictures UK is set to prioritize deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences by offering early access to subtitled screenings. The initiative, which begins with the animated film "Transformers One" on Oct. 10, allows these audiences to enjoy new releases one day before their general release.

The initiative comes after increasing calls from advocacy groups for cinemas to provide more subtitled showings, ensuring that people with hearing impairments can enjoy movies without barriers. While some cinemas already offer subtitled screenings, Paramount UK's decision to roll them out early in their release schedules is a significant step toward greater inclusivity.

Rebecca Mansell, chief executive of the British Deaf Association, praised the initiative, telling ABC News, "It fits in with the cinema's needs, but not necessarily when the Deaf community want to go," she said. "The deaf community always feel that they are the last ones to know, the last ones to watch something, the last ones for everything. And now we're going to be the first. It's definitely a really exciting moment."

Transformers One, a prequel to the popular Transformers series, is the first of several films that will feature early subtitled showings. The film is directed by Josh Cooley.

Following "Transformers One," Paramount will offer subtitled screenings of upcoming films, including "Gladiator II," "Sonic the Hedgehog 3'' and "The Smurfs Movie," throughout the next few months.

This effort comes as part of a broader recognition of the need for greater accessibility in the film industry, where approximately 18 million people in the U.K. are registered as deaf or hard of hearing.

In tandem with offering early screenings, Paramount has also introduced deaf awareness training for cinema staff across several U.K. cities. Yvonne Cobb, a TV presenter and ambassador for the British Deaf Association, led training sessions at notable venues, including a major cinema in Leicester Square. The training focused on equipping staff with the skills to communicate more effectively with deaf customers.