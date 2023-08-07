KEY POINTS "Concrete Utopia" stars held a greeting event before the movie's release

A fan prepared matching headbands for Park Bo-young and Park Seo-joon

"Concrete Utopia" is slated to be released in local theaters on Wednesday

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon received criticism for refusing to accept and wear a fan-made headband during the stage greeting event for his upcoming movie "Concrete Utopia."

According to Insight Korea, a fan prepared adorable Nick and Judy couple headbands for the 34-year-old actor and his co-star Park Bo-young. The "Strong Girl Do Bong-soon" actress received the headbands and wore the Judy headband from the fan.

However, Park Seo-joon refused to wear the Nick headband made for him and gestured to his co-star that his hair was hairsprayed, per the outlet.

After Seo-joon refused to wear the fan-made headband, Bo-young nodded to her co-actor's response while holding the rejected Nick headband instead.

The video of the greeting event showing Seo-joon's refusal was uploaded online, sparking negative reactions from some netizens. Aside from his alleged lack of fan service, netizens criticized his treatment of his co-star, Park Bo-young.

"If 'THE' Park Bo-young asked you to f—-- wear it, WEAR IT!" commented one netizen, while another said, "Actresses having to put up with such attitude from their co-actors just to get paid less than them...sick."

"[H]e's the kind of man you dread talking to. [Y]ou know those walking red flags who also stink real bad, so you just swerve and pray to god they don't see you when they approach," tweeted a third user.

"[T]he fact that she already offered? [T]he disrespect? [H]e could have at least taken it from her hands and held it himself or what? [What the f—], [I] am so mad," tweeted another netizen.

"He is acting all smug when the least thing he can do is to be grateful he was partnered with THE Park Bo-young," commented a different user.

Seo-joon was then compared by netizens to other South Korean actors and celebrities, including Jung Woo-sung, Sol Kyung-gu, Do Kyung-soo and Jo Han-chul, among many others, who gladly wore fan-made headbands given to them during their respective events.

Netizens also pointed out that if a female celebrity did what Park Seo-joon did, the female celebrity would be immediately branded as a diva.

"If a female celebrity were to do this [you all] would've called them divas, self-absorbed [and] all kinds of names," tweeted one netizen. Another said, "And if a woman did even a quarter of what he's doing, the media would be calling her diva, cold [and] arrogant at 7 a.m. [the] next day."

Another netizen commented that Seo-joon could have at least worn the headband for a few minutes.

"Can't he just wear it for [a] few minutes for the sake of the fans and moviegoers that came to support the movie? Just for a few minute[s] will not [a]ffect your prim and proper hair dude," the netizen commented.

Oh yeah he’s definitely too arrogant and stuck up to wear one of those. 🙄 https://t.co/8PLvK5X2Hi pic.twitter.com/xlkwezjk6U — Nina (@Nina_Mozley) August 7, 2023

Meanwhile, a different fan came to the actor's defense and tweeted a photo of him wearing a headband during a stage greeting event for his "Dream" movie with IU.

"Oh yeah, he's definitely too arrogant and stuck up to wear one of those.🙄," tweeted the fan sarcastically.

The film "Concrete Utopia," which will be released on Wednesday in South Korea, is loosely based on Part 2 of the hit webtoon "Joyful Outcast." Its plot revolves around the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. In the movie, survivors gather at Hwang Goong Apartments, the only building left standing after the massive quake left Seoul deserted, according to Soompi.

Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young portray a married couple determined to protect each other and their apartment in the film.