South Korean actor Park Seo Joon addressed the rumors about his dating life during a press conference for his upcoming movie "Concrete Utopia."

On Wednesday, the "Dream" actor, along with Lee Byung Hun, Park Bo Young and Kim Sun Young, attended the press conference for the upcoming disaster thriller flick at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University in Seoul, South Korea.

During the press conference, the 34-year-old actor addressed the rumor that circulated Tuesday that he is dating singer and social media star Xooos, according to My Daily Korea. Rumors linking Park and the YouTuber made the rounds online when a now-deleted snap of the two together with friends in London resurfaced.

"I found out the news very late yesterday," the actor said. "My first thought was, 'I'm getting a lot of attention.'"

However, though he was grateful for the public's attention, he said he feels uncomfortable disclosing details about his private life, neither confirming nor denying the dating rumor.

"I feel a lot of pressure in disclosing my private life. It is difficult for me to say anything because it's a personal matter," Park continued.

To conclude his statement, he said he hopes that the attention would instead be directed to his upcoming movie.

On June 2, Lotte Entertainment released a trailer for "Concrete Utopia" via YouTube, which has since gained over 2 million views.

The upcoming film is loosely based on Part 2 of the hit webtoon "Joyful Outcast." Its plot revolves around the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. In the movie, survivors will gather at Hwang Goong Apartments, the only building left standing after the massive earthquake left Seoul deserted, according to Soompi.

Lee Byung Hun will star as Young Tak, the temporary leader of the Hwang Goong Apartments residents, protecting the building from outsiders.

Meanwhile, Seo Joon and Park Bo Young will portray a married couple determined to protect each other and their apartment.

"Concrete Utopia" is slated to be released in local theaters in August. According to The Korea Times, it will also premiere in 152 other countries, including France, Italy, Japan, India, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

The upcoming movie is directed by Um Tae Hwa, who wrote and directed the 2016 South Korean fantasy movie "Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned."

"Concrete Utopia" was produced by Climax Studio, the production house behind Netflix's original series "D.P." and "Hellbound."

Seo Joon will also star in the upcoming American superhero film "The Marvels" in November, alongside Hollywood actors Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson and Zawe Ashton.