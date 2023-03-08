KEY POINTS Pedro Pascal reportedly earned $600,000 per episode of "The Last Of Us" Season 1

He is among the highest paid actors of 2023

Pascal rose to international stardom with his roles in "Narcos" and "The Mandalorian"

Pedro Pascal has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

After more than two decades in the industry, the 47-year-old Chilean-American actor now has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In the early days of his career, Pascal took on minor roles in both television and film. He rose to fame after starring in several hit TV shows, including "Game of Thrones," "Narcos," "The Mandalorian" and his new HBO series "The Last of Us."

The actor joined the roster of the highest-paid television actors of 2023. According to Variety, he is reportedly being paid a whopping $600,000 per episode for "The Last of Us" — a post-apocalyptic drama based on the 2013 action-adventure video game of the same name.

"The Last of Us" Season 1, which premiered in January, had nine episodes, so Pascal earned a total of $4.5 million for the stint. In the show, he plays a survivor named Joel who takes charge of 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who is suspected to be the last hope to save humanity.

In addition to the HBO series, Pascal has also portrayed the title role in "The Mandalorian," the first live-action "Star Wars" television series, since 2019. The show gained massive popularity on Disney+, making history as the most-watched live-action series on the platform as users watched about 14.5 billion minutes of the series in 2021.

Although his salary for "The Mandalorian" has not been disclosed, insider Daniel Richtman reported that the actor asked for a salary raise for the ongoing third season of the Disney+ series, according to Stylecaster.

His former co-star Gina Carano admitted after she was fired from the show that she was paid between $25,000 and $50,000 per episode and that the main stars earned much more, the outlet noted.

Pascal has appeared in several other films, television shows and stage productions over the years.

He appeared in the '90s show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "The Good Wife," "Homeland," "The Mentalist," and "Law & Order."

As for his films, the Chile-born actor starred in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" and "The Great Wall" in 2017, "The Equalizer 2" in 2018, "Triple Frontier" in 2019, and "Wonder Woman 1984" in 2020, alongside Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig.

He also had notable roles in stage productions such as "Orphans," "Beauty of the Father," "Sand," "Old Comedy," and a 2006 production of "Macbeth" by Shakespeare in the Park, among others.

Before making it big in Hollywood, Pascal encountered several challenges during his childhood. The actor was forced to flee his country along with his family amid political unrest. His parents, who were avowed socialists, sought political asylum in Denmark, Celebrity Net Worth reported.