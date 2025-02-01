Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro isn't backing down after PETA proposed swapping out the state's beloved Groundhog Day icon, Punxsutawney Phil, for a vegan cake.

Last week, the animal rights organization sent a letter to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, urging them to retire Phil to a "reputable sanctuary" and replace him with an edible alternative.

Their idea? A gender-reveal-style vegan cake, where blue frosting signifies six more weeks of winter and pink indicates an early spring.

Shapiro sent a clear message to the group, posting just four words on X: "Come and take it."

Come and take it. https://t.co/dU2wTnImNb — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) January 31, 2025

The tradition of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney dates back to 1886 and remains one of the state's most celebrated events.

Thousands gather every year to see if Phil will predict more winter or an early spring. Despite past campaigns from PETA to replace the famous groundhog, including a previous suggestion to flip a gold coin to determine the forecast, the club has continued to stand by its furry forecaster.

While PETA argues that Phil deserves retirement from his forecasting duties, fans of the long-standing tradition aren't budging.

Originally published on Latin Times