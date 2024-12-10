Pennsylvania Governor Mercilessly Mocked for Claiming Americans 'Do Not Kill People in Cold Blood to Resolve Policy': 'OK Buddy'
"Also Josh Shapiro: Signing missiles that will be used to kill people in cold blood," one X user noted.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is being mercilessly mocked on social media for claiming Americans "do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy" during a press conference Monday evening.
Shapiro held the press conference in Hollidaysburg after Luigi Mangione was arrested for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last week.
Following a five-day manhunt, Mangione was recognized by a McDonald's employee in Altoona who contacted authorities.
While Shapiro denounced Mangione's alleged actions and said the attention on the case has "been deeply disturbing as some have looked to celebrate instead of condemning this killer," social media users sprung to Mangione's defense and pointed out Shapiro's hypocrisy.
Many users shared a photo from November of Shapiro signing missiles that would likely be used to target Russia while Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looked on at a munitions factory in Scranton in September, Fox News reported.
"Democrat Josh Shapiro: 'In America we don't kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences.' Also Josh Shapiro: Signing missiles that will be used to kill people in cold blood," X user @ProudSocialist wrote.
Another user pointed out that America sends "18 year olds across the world with machine guns to kill people to resolve policy differences."
"Ummmmmmmmmm. There are a LOT of countries scratching their heads at Josh Shapiro's assertion that America doesn't kill people to resolve policy differences," X user @cbenjaminrucker added.
"'In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint' ok buddy," X user @starbits140 shared.
Included were photos of Filiberto Ojeda Ríos, a Puerto Rican independence activist who was killed by the FBI in 2005; Malcolm X, whose family sued the NYPD, FBI and CIA for "facilitating" the civil rights leader's 1965 assassination; Fred Hampton, a Black Panther leader killed by Chicago police officers in collusion with the FBI when he was just 21 years old; and the Native American genocide in the US that killed more than 7 million Indigenous people.
Similarly, X user @jerrydelorenzo shared photos from former President Abraham Lincoln's assassination on April 15, 1865, when he was killed by John Wilkes Booth, a white supremacist; Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Lorraine Motel the day he was assassinated, which his family believed the US government facilitated; and former President John F. Kennedy, assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963.
"killing people in cold blood to resolve policy is precisely how america was founded, actually lol," another X user mentioned.
Other X users pointed out that universal healthcare would save approximately 68,000 American lives every year, per the National Library of Medicine.
"In America, insurance companies literally do kill people in cold blood to resolve policy issues, Josh," @carolinerenard_ noted.
"'Luigi Mangione is no hero,' said Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro. 'In America heroes don't gun CEOs down in cold blood.' I guess real heroes toy with the vulnerable, and make them die slowly by denying them needed medical care," another X user shared.
Many social media users also pointed out that the US government seemingly has no qualms about killing millions of people in other countries.
"It is interesting that violence carried out abroad does not count as 'killing in cold blood to resolve policy differences,'" @ellorysmith noted.
"isn't this the guy that covered up a murder," X user @trappedinazorb posted in response to Shapiro stating he has "no tolerance, nor should anyone, for one man using an illegal ghost gun to murder someone because he thinks his opinion matters most."
"Reminding you that as Attorney General of PA, Shapiro's office ruled the death of Ellen Greenberg a suicide after she was stabbed 20 times (10 in the back of the neck) The family of her fiance (who 'found her') are friends with Shapiro, went to school with him, and donated to him," X user @DildoGaggins89 shared.
Since she was killed in 2011 at the age of 27, Greenberg's family has spent more than $600,000 trying to reverse the suicide ruling to open an investigation into what they believe was murder, according to CNN.
"Obviously Luigi's mistake was shooting that CEO. If he had instead stabbed him 20 times, Josh Shapiro would have let him go free," @pbgomez_ added.
Others questioned how Shapiro could be so anti-violence while condoning Israeli forces' right to kill nearly 46,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023.
"Far more humanity than Shapiro was able to muster for murdered Gazans three months ago, about whom all he could bother to say was that 'they need to make clear that violence has no part in their relationship with Israel, that Israel has a right to exist,'" an X user shared.
"please get white obama out of my f--king face i DO NOT want to see josh shapiro a single more time in my life," another X user posted.
"The cheerleaders of the genocide of Palestinians have some nerve talking about morality. There is nothing a genocidal wannabe Obama can tell me about morality. F--k Josh Shapiro in this life & the next. Luigi Mangione has less blood on his hands than Shapiro let's talk about that!" X user @LizzMurr56 declared.
One post also referenced a jury finding Daniel Penny not guilty of killing Jordan Neely, a homeless man he held in a chokehold for six minutes because he was having a mental health crisis, the same day Mangione was arrested.
"Crazy how Josh Shapiro is saying America is not a place where people who have disagreements with kill each other in cold blood on the same day Daniel P$nny was acquitted of murdering a man," X user @Ohleyva5 pointed out.
And another user brought some levity to the conversation by joking that Shapiro was speaking to him and his friends directly.
"Josh Shapiro: 'in some dark corners this killer is being hailed as a hero' And it's just me and 10,000,000 of my friends right here on Twitter," X user @OscarLeGrinch mused.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
'Huge Demand': Portugal Dreams Of Becoming Medical Cannabis Hub
-
Murdoch Loses 'Succession' Battle For Son's Control Of Media Empire
-
5 Surefire Ways To Help You Steer Clear Of Holiday Debt
-
Artist Abramovic Turns From The Extreme To Decompression
-
Alice Weidel, German Far Right's Unlikely Hope For Chancellor
-
Guinness Rival Starts Waiting List After Sales Surge