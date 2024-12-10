Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is being mercilessly mocked on social media for claiming Americans "do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy" during a press conference Monday evening.

Shapiro held the press conference in Hollidaysburg after Luigi Mangione was arrested for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last week.

Following a five-day manhunt, Mangione was recognized by a McDonald's employee in Altoona who contacted authorities.

While Shapiro denounced Mangione's alleged actions and said the attention on the case has "been deeply disturbing as some have looked to celebrate instead of condemning this killer," social media users sprung to Mangione's defense and pointed out Shapiro's hypocrisy.

Many users shared a photo from November of Shapiro signing missiles that would likely be used to target Russia while Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looked on at a munitions factory in Scranton in September, Fox News reported.

"Democrat Josh Shapiro: 'In America we don't kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences.' Also Josh Shapiro: Signing missiles that will be used to kill people in cold blood," X user @ProudSocialist wrote.

Democrat Josh Shapiro: “In America we don't kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences."



Also Josh Shapiro: Signing missiles that will be used to kill people in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/ZGMINxAPD4 — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) December 10, 2024

Another user pointed out that America sends "18 year olds across the world with machine guns to kill people to resolve policy differences."

lol we send 18 year olds across the world with machine guns to kill people to resolve policy differences. https://t.co/0AZX6hyiBU — j (@verythickvajjjj) December 10, 2024

"Ummmmmmmmmm. There are a LOT of countries scratching their heads at Josh Shapiro's assertion that America doesn't kill people to resolve policy differences," X user @cbenjaminrucker added.

Ummmmmmmmmm. There are a LOT of countries scratching their heads at Josh Shapiro’s assertion that America doesn’t kill people to resolve policy differences. https://t.co/5JRWL0yQPq — cbr™️ (@cbenjaminrucker) December 10, 2024

"'In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint' ok buddy," X user @starbits140 shared.

Included were photos of Filiberto Ojeda Ríos, a Puerto Rican independence activist who was killed by the FBI in 2005; Malcolm X, whose family sued the NYPD, FBI and CIA for "facilitating" the civil rights leader's 1965 assassination; Fred Hampton, a Black Panther leader killed by Chicago police officers in collusion with the FBI when he was just 21 years old; and the Native American genocide in the US that killed more than 7 million Indigenous people.

"In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint" ok buddy https://t.co/NlpXW5OfeJ pic.twitter.com/Lred5aNWXT — Natalia 🔻😷 we keep us safe (@starbits140) December 10, 2024

Similarly, X user @jerrydelorenzo shared photos from former President Abraham Lincoln's assassination on April 15, 1865, when he was killed by John Wilkes Booth, a white supremacist; Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Lorraine Motel the day he was assassinated, which his family believed the US government facilitated; and former President John F. Kennedy, assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963.

“ In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint.” https://t.co/Ld87uKKyDv pic.twitter.com/l947P3UXOo — Shinsuke Fashionnova (@jerrydelorenzo) December 10, 2024

"killing people in cold blood to resolve policy is precisely how america was founded, actually lol," another X user mentioned.

killing people in cold blood to resolve policy is precisely how america was founded, actually lol https://t.co/fbW9ShDGSD — danisha carter (@danishacarterr) December 10, 2024

Other X users pointed out that universal healthcare would save approximately 68,000 American lives every year, per the National Library of Medicine.

"In America, insurance companies literally do kill people in cold blood to resolve policy issues, Josh," @carolinerenard_ noted.

In America, insurance companies literally do kill people in cold blood to resolve policy issues, Josh. https://t.co/v7tzidWZlG — Caroline Renard (@carolinerenard_) December 10, 2024

"'Luigi Mangione is no hero,' said Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro. 'In America heroes don't gun CEOs down in cold blood.' I guess real heroes toy with the vulnerable, and make them die slowly by denying them needed medical care," another X user shared.

"Luigi Mangione is no hero," said Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro. "In America heroes don't gun CEOs down in cold blood."



I guess real heroes toy with the vulnerable, and make them die slowly by denying them needed medical care. — Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez, Author (@AlisaValdesRod1) December 10, 2024

Many social media users also pointed out that the US government seemingly has no qualms about killing millions of people in other countries.

"It is interesting that violence carried out abroad does not count as 'killing in cold blood to resolve policy differences,'" @ellorysmith noted.

It is interesting that violence carried out abroad does not count as “killing in cold blood to resolve policy differences” https://t.co/p0mAZP7sID — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) December 10, 2024

"isn't this the guy that covered up a murder," X user @trappedinazorb posted in response to Shapiro stating he has "no tolerance, nor should anyone, for one man using an illegal ghost gun to murder someone because he thinks his opinion matters most."

isnt this the guy that covered up a murder https://t.co/p6c5H9HMCZ — brian (@trappedinazorb) December 10, 2024

"Reminding you that as Attorney General of PA, Shapiro's office ruled the death of Ellen Greenberg a suicide after she was stabbed 20 times (10 in the back of the neck) The family of her fiance (who 'found her') are friends with Shapiro, went to school with him, and donated to him," X user @DildoGaggins89 shared.

Since she was killed in 2011 at the age of 27, Greenberg's family has spent more than $600,000 trying to reverse the suicide ruling to open an investigation into what they believe was murder, according to CNN.

Reminding you that as Attorney General of PA, Shapiro's office ruled the death of Ellen Greenberg a suicide after she was stabbed 20 times (10 in the back of the neck) The family of her fiance (who "found her") are friends with Shapiro, went to school with him, and donated to him https://t.co/bVIZoDcVwH pic.twitter.com/HSetooVADN — Dildo Gaggins (@DildoGaggins89) December 10, 2024

"Obviously Luigi's mistake was shooting that CEO. If he had instead stabbed him 20 times, Josh Shapiro would have let him go free," @pbgomez_ added.

Obviously Luigi’s mistake was shooting that CEO. If he had instead stabbed him 20 times, Josh Shapiro would have let him go free. https://t.co/7Cu0tcNBF1 pic.twitter.com/eTm8y2yAh4 — P.B. Gomez (@pbgomez_) December 10, 2024

Others questioned how Shapiro could be so anti-violence while condoning Israeli forces' right to kill nearly 46,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023.

"Far more humanity than Shapiro was able to muster for murdered Gazans three months ago, about whom all he could bother to say was that 'they need to make clear that violence has no part in their relationship with Israel, that Israel has a right to exist,'" an X user shared.

Far more humanity than Shapiro was able to muster for murdered Gazans three months ago, about whom all he could bother to say was that "they need to make clear that violence has no part in their relationship with Israel, that Israel has a right to exist."pic.twitter.com/0ZG7HsALZt https://t.co/OUPeHwG4Rm — Branko Marcetic (@BMarchetich) December 10, 2024

"please get white obama out of my f--king face i DO NOT want to see josh shapiro a single more time in my life," another X user posted.

please get white obama out of my fucking face i DO NOT want to see josh shapiro a single more time in my life https://t.co/JR0ufmdAg7 — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) December 10, 2024

"The cheerleaders of the genocide of Palestinians have some nerve talking about morality. There is nothing a genocidal wannabe Obama can tell me about morality. F--k Josh Shapiro in this life & the next. Luigi Mangione has less blood on his hands than Shapiro let's talk about that!" X user @LizzMurr56 declared.

The cheerleaders of the genocide of Palestinians have some nerve talking about morality. There is nothing a genocidal wannabe Obama can tell me about morality. Fuck Josh Shapiro in this life & the next.Luigi Manigone has less blood on his hands than Shapiro let’s talk about that! https://t.co/dmy1I12XVH — America The Ghetto | lizzmurr56.bsky.social (@LizzMurr56) December 10, 2024

One post also referenced a jury finding Daniel Penny not guilty of killing Jordan Neely, a homeless man he held in a chokehold for six minutes because he was having a mental health crisis, the same day Mangione was arrested.

"Crazy how Josh Shapiro is saying America is not a place where people who have disagreements with kill each other in cold blood on the same day Daniel P$nny was acquitted of murdering a man," X user @Ohleyva5 pointed out.

Crazy how Josh Shapiro is saying America is not a place where people who have disagreements with kill each other in cold blood on the same day Daniel P$nny was acquitted of murdering a man. — Angel Leyva (@Ohleyva5) December 10, 2024

And another user brought some levity to the conversation by joking that Shapiro was speaking to him and his friends directly.

"Josh Shapiro: 'in some dark corners this killer is being hailed as a hero' And it's just me and 10,000,000 of my friends right here on Twitter," X user @OscarLeGrinch mused.

Josh Shapiro: “in some dark corners this killer is being hailed as a hero”



And it’s just me and 10,000,000 of my friends right here on Twitter — Scooter G. (@OscarLeGrinch) December 10, 2024

