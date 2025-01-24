A rabid black bear nearly killed a Pennsylvania man until his neighbor came to his defense.

The incident occurred in Jim Thorpe, a town in Carbon County, on Sunday, according to The Northeast Regional Headquarters of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The commission shared an update Thursday alerting the public that the bear "aggressively approached a man," and then bit and scratched him.

The game commission called it "abnormal" behavior for black bears.

A nearby homeowner saw the attack. He shot the bear, killing it.

The bear later tested positive for rabies.

Fortunately, the man is expected to make a full recovery.

"While rabies in bears is rare and a case emerging in a given area usually is isolated, rabies poses a risk to all mammals. In this particular case, male bear typically den alone therefore reducing the risk of other bear being exposed to rabies," the commission warned.

Originally published on Latin Times