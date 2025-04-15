The discovery of a U.S. Army soldier, currently serving in the 1st Infantry Division, following a secret TikTok account operated by proscribed neo-Nazi terrorist group The Base has reignited concerns about the Pentagon's approach to extremism within the armed forces, especially after a February memo halted efforts to track and counter such threats.

The Base, designated as a terrorist organization by several U.S. allies including the U.K. and Canada, has previously been the focus of FBI investigations for promoting sabotage, assassination, and the establishment of paramilitary units.

The soldier's social media activity also includes participation in Nazi-era WWII reenactments, according to public posts reviewed by experts consulted by The Guardian. "The TikTok account affiliated with the group includes a clear statement supporting accelerationism and advises joining the group to be linked up with other individuals to exploit 'collapse'," said Joshua Fisher-Birch, an analyst with the Counter Extremism Project.

The U.S. Army confirmed to the news site that it was investigating the case and emphasized it does not tolerate extremist activity. "Army senior leaders are committed to confronting extremism in the Army, identifying the root of the problem, and understanding the issue's depth," said a spokesperson.

However, critics argue that leadership under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has deprioritized combating far-right extremism. On February 25, the Department of Defense inspector general's office issued a memo halting an assessment of how military branches implement counter-extremism training. The memo cited misalignment with President Donald Trump's executive orders as the reason for the decision.

Mollie Halpern, spokesperson for the Pentagon's IG office, stated that content connected to extremist ideologies "falls under the DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] umbrella," which the new administration has moved to restrict or eliminate.

Such efforts targeted radical organizations, white nationalist groups and militias such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, both of which had convicted members pardoned by president Trump for the January 6 Capitol riots.

In fact, The Guardian points out that the Pentagon's shift in priorities comes despite findings that military-affiliated individuals were disproportionately represented among the January 6 rioters, with revelations showing that at least 151 attackers had military background

"It's terrifying that an American soldier is even linked to such a violent neo-Nazi group," said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism. "There is no question this should be the end of the soldier's career."

Beirich also pointed to several recent cases where service members or veterans were involved in domestic terror plots. "Just two months ago, Brandon Russell, a former National Guardsman, was found guilty of plotting to sabotage Baltimore's electrical grid," she said. "There are many examples of extremists with military ties."

