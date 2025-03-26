The Pentagon issued a warning over the popular messaging app Signal last week, blaming Russian hackers for the vulnerabilities that may reveal sensitive information to them.

This came just days after a reporter said that the Trump administration "accidentally" texted him about its war plans to bomb Yemen.

Pentagon Flags Signal App for Security Risks

The Pentagon has warned national security officials and military personnel of a gaping security flaw in the Signal messaging application. NPR reports that a departmental email exposed how Russian hacking teams are taking advantage of Signal's "linked devices" feature to spy on the contents of encrypted conversations.

This is coming just days after the Trump administration's national security blunder of inadvertently including a journalist in a classified Signal group chat.

How Hackers Target Signal's Linked Devices Feature

Signal, one of the highly rated apps based on end-to-end encryption, is typically said to be safe. However, the Pentagon's alert shows that the true danger is with phishing attacks, misleading people into authorizing unauthorized devices with their accounts.

Afterward, hackers become capable of snooping on encrypted talks and can have access to private data.

A Signal spokesperson told NPR that the problem isn't with Signal's underlying security but with phishing attacks that take advantage of human fallibility. Users should remain cautious and not connect unfamiliar devices to their accounts.

Trump Administration's Signal Mistake Is as Concerning as Phishing Attempts

The Pentagon's warning comes on the heels of a stunning national security gaffe involving Trump administration officials. The Atlantic wrote that some senior officials accidentally included editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg in a Signal group chat about classified military activities in Yemen.

Some of the most notable figures to appear in the group chat are:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Vice President JD Vance

National Security Adviser Michael Waltz

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

CIA Director John Ratcliffe

Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard

The conversation outlined sensitive details of military attacks, such as timing, targets, and weapons. Goldberg, who was involuntarily part of the conversation, had complete exposure to classified conversations, and it pointed to the risks associated with mismanaging encrypted communication platforms.

What the Leaked Signal Message Says

According to Engadget, the leaked chat that involved derogatory comments about the European allies and a blame game to assign fault to President Biden and Iran angered the public.

The fiasco has led to questioning how the Trump administration has managed the national security secrets. In retort, veteran US Navy Captain and now Senator Mark Kelly grilled Gabbard and Ratcliffe on Capitol Hill over the breach of security.

Why Signal Users Should Be Cautious

While Signal continues to be a popular app for secure communication, this event is only one of many instances that linking devices comes with a price in the form of phishing scams.

Some experts urged users to stay away from dubious links as they might contain phishing codes. Another useful tip is to check any device linking requests before granting them.

